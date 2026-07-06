Mumbai Rains: Mayor Ritu Tawde Issues Fresh Appeal Amid Red Alert, Says 'Avoid Going Outdoors Till July 10' | VIDEO

As relentless monsoon showers continue to lash Mumbai, Mayor Ritu Tawde on Monday urged citizens to avoid stepping outdoors until at least July 10, citing the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) red alert warning for heavy rainfall, strong winds and high tides.

"People should avoid going outdoors till July 8–10 due to the rains. The entire administration is working on a war footing," said Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

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The Mayor said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has intensified its emergency response and is issuing weather alerts to residents every 30 minutes to keep them informed about the evolving situation.

Schools Shut, Work From Home Advised

Highlighting the precautionary measures taken by the civic body, Tawde said all BMC-run schools will remain closed for Monday and Tuesday, with the possibility of extending the closure depending on weather conditions.

She also appealed to private companies to allow employees to work from home wherever possible to reduce unnecessary travel during the severe weather spell.

"Looking at the prediction of heavy rains, strong winds and high tide, a Red Alert has been issued. We are continuously sending weather alerts to citizens every half an hour and urging them to avoid stepping outside," she said.

Administration On High Alert

According to the Mayor, the city's emergency machinery has been mobilised to respond to rain-related incidents, while civic departments remain on high alert.

Despite widespread disruptions caused by the rain, Tawde noted that Mumbai's suburban local train network continued to operate, although commuters were advised to travel only if essential.

AI Helping Mumbai Battle The Monsoon

Alongside traditional disaster management measures, Mumbai is increasingly relying on artificial intelligence (AI) to improve flood preparedness and emergency response.

City Grapples With Monsoon Fury

Mumbai has witnessed relentless rainfall over the past few days, leading to widespread waterlogging, tree falls, transport disruptions and landslide incidents in parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Authorities continue to urge residents to remain indoors unless travel is absolutely necessary as heavy rain is expected to persist.