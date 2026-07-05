Mumbai Rains: BMC Deploys 10,000 Personnel As IMD Extends Red Alert; Residents Urged To Avoid Non-Essential Travel

BMC personnel remain on high alert across Mumbai as heavy rain continues under an IMD Red Alert | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 4, 2026: As torrential rain battered Mumbai on Saturday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) deployed over 10,000 officials and workers to tackle flooding, clear waterlogged stretches, and respond to emergencies.

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) extending a Red Alert for Sunday, the civic body urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay away from waterlogged roads, open drains, electric poles, snapped wires and vulnerable trees.

Ministers Review Preparedness

Amid the ongoing spell of heavy rain, Maharashtra Disaster Management Minister Girish Mahajan visited the BMC Disaster Control Room on Saturday to review preparedness and response measures.

Later in the day, Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde also visited the civic headquarters to assess the situation, including a visit to the Worli Seaface promenade along the Coastal Road, where she directed people to vacate the area due to high tide and heavy rainfall.

Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, along with senior officials, continued to monitor the situation and issue directions for a coordinated response throughout the day.

Bhide has instructed all Deputy and Assistant Municipal Commissioners, along with other civic officials, to remain either at their offices or in the field, with Deputy Commissioners directed to ensure strict compliance.

Following these orders, the entire disaster response machinery has been placed on high alert, with more than 10,000 personnel—including engineers, health staff, pump operators and emergency teams—deployed across the city.

Emergency Machinery Activated

"The BMC Disaster Control Room continues to register and forward citizen complaints for immediate action, while teams work round the clock to minimise disruptions. Officials are closely monitoring the stormwater drainage network, sewerage system, and pumping stations to ensure swift drainage of rainwater. Sanitation teams have also been deployed across the city to clear floating debris, tree branches and waste from drains and manholes to prevent blockages and flooding," said a senior civic official.

Amid the ongoing monsoon conditions, the civic body has also urged citizens to take precautions against leptospirosis, advising its field staff to take a preventive dose of Doxycycline 200 mg, available at municipal hospitals and dispensaries.

To address waterlogging-prone areas, the BMC has activated 448 pumping stations, with trained operators deployed on site, along with 19 additional small pumping stations to manage localised flooding.

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Citizens Advised To Stay Indoors

With the IMD issuing a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday, July 5, 2026, the civic administration has appealed to residents to avoid stepping out unless necessary and to report emergencies to the BMC Disaster Management Cell or ward offices.

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