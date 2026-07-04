BMC Chief Ashwini Bhide Monitors City Through 10,000 CCTV Cameras As Rainfall Intensifies Amid Red Alert - PHOTOS

With the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Alert for extremely heavy rainfall across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has stepped up its emergency response to tackle any rain-related incidents. The civic body shared updates on X, highlighting its round-the-clock monitoring efforts and preparedness to ensure public safety as intense showers continue to lash the city.

Top officials review situation from disaster management room

According to the BMC, Municipal Commissioner Ashwini Bhide, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijit Bangar, and Deputy Commissioner (Public Health) Sharad Ughade are closely reviewing the evolving weather situation from the Emergency Management Room. Pictures shared by the civic body show senior officials assessing live updates, coordinating with various departments, and overseeing the city's emergency response.

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The BMC said Commissioner Ashwini Bhide is personally monitoring conditions across Mumbai through nearly 10,000 CCTV cameras installed at key locations. The extensive surveillance network is being used to track waterlogging, traffic movement, rainfall intensity, and any emergency situations requiring immediate intervention.

26 administrative wards on standby

The civic body has instructed all 26 Assistant Commissioners heading Mumbai's administrative wards to remain stationed at their respective offices and maintain full control over local situations. Officials have been directed to ensure quick coordination with disaster management teams and respond promptly to complaints from citizens.

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Meanwhile, nearly 10,000 BMC employees have been deployed across the city to assist residents and manage rain-related emergencies. Field staff are monitoring low-lying areas, clearing stormwater drains where necessary, attending to tree-fall complaints, and supporting emergency response operations.

The BMC's latest update reflects the administration's heightened preparedness as Mumbai experiences heavy monsoon activity. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious, avoid venturing out unless necessary during periods of intense rainfall, and follow official advisories issued by civic agencies and weather authorities.