'Mumbai Will Remain Under Red Alert Till Tuesday': IMD Scientist Warns Of Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds

IMD Scientist Bikram Singh |

Mumbai: Amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai and neighbouring districts, IMD scientist Bikram Singh on Monday said that the red alert will remain in effect until Tuesday for Mumbai, as well as for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Nashik, and the ghat regions of Pune district.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said, "For Mumbai, we are likely to downgrade the warning as rainfall activity is expected to decrease. Even then, moderate rainfall is likely to continue. Another major concern for Mumbai is the strong winds."

VIDEO | Mumbai: IMD scientist Bikram Singh says, "A red alert remains in place for Mumbai today, as well as for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Nashik, and the ghat regions of Pune district. The red alert will continue tomorrow as well. However, for Mumbai, we are likely to downgrade… pic.twitter.com/fwMIDBcxwZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 6, 2026

Highlighting the threat posed by gusty winds, he said that apart from heavy rainfall, strong winds remain a major concern, with wind speeds reaching 70–80 kmph on Monday.

"Such strong winds can bring down old and large trees and may also pose a risk to kutcha houses and old buildings. People living in such areas should remain cautious," he added.

As heavy rain continued to lash Mumbai and other districts, several parts of the city witnessed waterlogging and flooding. Authorities also received multiple reports of tree falls due to the intense rainfall and strong winds.

Recently, a massive tree collapsed near Mulund railway station (West) this morning, bringing traffic to a complete halt and causing significant inconvenience to commuters.

A huge tree has fallen near Mulund Station(w) amid heavy rainfall, completely blocking traffic movement & causing major inconvenience to commuters.

Requesting @MyBMCFire @MTPHereToHelp to clear the obstruction immediately & ensure public safety before any untoward incident occurs pic.twitter.com/Bk51zUW0BE — Azim Khan | عظیم خان🔸🔶 (@meee_mumbaikar) July 6, 2026

The tree fell across the road near the busy station area, blocking vehicular movement during the morning rush hour. Visuals from the spot showed the uprooted tree occupying the entire carriageway, with long queues of vehicles stranded on both sides.

With the red alert in force and strong winds continuing to batter the city, authorities have appealed to citizens to avoid unnecessary travel and remain indoors. Residents have also been advised to stay away from seafronts, weak structures, trees, electric poles, and flood-prone areas due to several incidents being reported during heavy rain and gusty winds.