NMMC Clarifies Morbe Dam Has Not Overflowed; Reservoir At 42.48% Capacity, Urges Citizens Not To Believe Viral Rumours

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The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has issued a clarification after a social media message claiming that the Morbe Dam has overflowed began circulating widely. The civic body said the message was misleading and advised people to consider only the official message.

नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिका

महत्वाची सूचना



दि. 6 जुलै 2026



सोशल मीडियावर मोरबे धरण ओव्हर फ्लो झाल्याचा संदेश व्हायरल होत आहे.

त्यास अनुसरून नवी मुंबई महानगरपालिकेच्या वतीने नागरिकांना खालीलप्रमाणे वस्तुस्थिती कळविण्यात येत आहे.

नवी मुंबई… pic.twitter.com/CuQORN1kXl — Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (@NMMConline) July 6, 2026

According to an official notification released by the NMMC on July 6, 2026, the Morbe Dam under the ownership of the corporation has not experienced any overflow and is presently at 42.48 percent of its storage capacity.

This came when there were heavy rains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, leading to increased water levels in water bodies in the region.

Morbe Dam is only 42.48% full

According to the civic body, the Morbe Dam, which supplies drinking water to Navi Mumbai, is located at Morbe village in Khalapur taluka of Raigad district.

As of July 6, 2026, the reservoir is 42.48% full and there has been no overflow from the dam. The corporation stressed that the viral message circulating on social media is factually incorrect when linked to the NMMC-owned reservoir.

Viral message linked to another Morbe project

The NMMC explained that the confusion arose because the viral message actually refers to the Morbe Minor Irrigation Project, which is managed by the Water Resources Department in Panvel taluka, Raigad district.

According to information received from the Water Resources Department, that irrigation project overflowed on July 5, 2026.

The civic body clarified that the irrigation scheme and the NMMC-owned Morbe Dam are separate projects managed by different authorities.

Citizens asked to rely on official information

With rumours spreading rapidly during the ongoing monsoon season, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has appealed to residents not to forward or believe unverified messages circulating on social media.

Officials have urged citizens to depend only on information released through official government channels to avoid unnecessary panic.

The civic body also reminded residents that weather and reservoir conditions are being monitored regularly and updates will be issued whenever necessary.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has shared its toll-free emergency helpline numbers for citizens requiring assistance or seeking verified information:

1800 222 309

1800 222 310

As heavy rainfall continues across the region, authorities have advised residents to remain alert, follow official advisories and refrain from spreading unverified information that could create confusion or panic.