Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis Orders Special Policy For Hilltop Slum Rehabilitation Amid Monsoon Risks

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has directed the preparation of a separate policy for the rehabilitation of slums located on hilltops and slopes, citing the increased risk of landslides and casualties during the monsoon season. The directive came during a high-level meeting held at the Sahyadri Guest House to address the growing concern over hillside slums, especially in Mumbai and other urban regions.

“These slums become highly vulnerable and often fatal during monsoon due to the risk of landslides. We must take proactive steps to ensure the safety and well-being of residents,” said CM Fadnavis. He instructed that eligible residents of such slums be relocated to safer, nearby areas.

As part of this effort, the Chief Minister ordered a door-to-door biometric survey to be completed by December. Closed or locked slum units are to be brought on official records to include them in future planning. He emphasized giving priority to development through joint ventures while implementing rehabilitation schemes, and suggested that redevelopment should proceed either through dedicated government mechanisms or regular frameworks.

Facilities under cluster redevelopment schemes should be comprehensive, and expert consultants should be appointed to guide the process. The Floor Space Index (FSI) should be made available for use in group development projects. A dedicated cell of retired municipal officials will be formed to accelerate cluster redevelopment initiatives.

CM Fadnavis also proposed leveraging modern technology for monitoring and controlling encroachments. A satellite-based alert system developed by the Bhaskaracharya Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics (BISAG) in Ahmedabad, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Remote Sensing Application Center (MRSAC), will be introduced. This AI-powered system will help prevent encroachments and will be integrated with the PM Gati Shakti Portal. The system will also cover mangrove encroachments and be extended across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing rehabilitation projects. He instructed that the Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar slum redevelopment project be expedited and that any legal or logistical hurdles related to using coastal land for rehabilitation be resolved. In Pune, he directed permanent housing for project-affected persons, either through rental models or other alternatives. Specifically, citizens living along riverbanks who face frequent flooding should be resettled through government housing schemes.

“Eligible slum dwellers must be provided with spacious homes that uplift their quality of life,” said CM Fadnavis. He also directed that relevant information be made easily accessible to citizens via the official website of the rehabilitation authority.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Minister of State for Housing Dr. Pankaj Bhoyar, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik, Additional Chief Secretary of Housing Asim Gupta, and CEO of the Slum Rehabilitation Authority Mahendra Kalyankar were present at the meeting. A key decision was also taken to purchase land for the authority’s office building.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister unveiled the Slum Rehabilitation Authority’s mobile app and information booklet.