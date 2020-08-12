Maharashtra class 11 admission 2020: Part II application process begins today on 11thadmission.org.in

The part II application process for admission in first-year junior colleges/class 11 in Maharasthra will begin today.

Students who want to apply for the class 11 admission can visit the official portal of admission on 11thadmission.org.in and follow the process.

The last date to apply for admission is till August 22, 2020. The first merit list will be released by the state government on August 30, 2020.

New aspirants can fill both Part I and II forms together. On August 23, the education department will announce the general provisional merit list.

Check the complete schedule below:

Online filling of Part-II admission forms: Opening Date: 12.05 am on August 12 Closing Date: 11 am on August 22

Provisional general merit list release: Opening Date: 12 pm on August 23 Closing Date: 5 pm on August 25

Release of First merit list: 3 pm on August 30

Proceed For Admission: Opening Date: 10 am on August 31 Closing Date: 5 pm on September 3

The state government launched a new online portal for Class 11 admission in July 2020.

It will cater to six defined areas - Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) in Mumbai, Thane, Raigad districts, Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation areas along with Nagpur, Amravati, Nashik and Aurangabad Municipal Corporations is applicable to all recognized Junior Colleges affiliated to the Maharashtra State Board.