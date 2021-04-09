Maharashtra: CBSE, CISCE schools gear up for offline exams

Mumbai: Schools affiliated to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) and Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have started preparations to conduct Classes 10 and 12 offline examinations. The private boards have increased the number of exam centres by 40 to 50 per cent to ensure social distancing amidst surge in Covid-19 cases.

Schools affiliated to private boards have started sanitisation of campuses as Class 10 Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) board examinations are scheduled to be conducted offline from May 5 to June 7, 2021 and the Class 12 Indian School Certificate (ISC) board exams from April 8 to June 18, 2021.

The principal of an ICSE board school said, "We have started sanitisation of every classroom, desk, bench, door and washroom in view of the board exams to be conducted offline."

Kaushik Mehta, a teacher of a CBSE school, said, "As the CBSE Class 12 theory examinations are scheduled to be conducted from May 4 to June 14, 2021 and the Class 10 exam will be conducted from May 4 to June 7, 2021, we have been informed to get the Covid-19 vaccination. All staff are required to complete the vaccination before the board exams begin."

Mehta added, "Some staff have also been informed to take the Covid-19 RT-PCR test before involving themselves into exam related work." In addition, schools have designated a separate classroom for students who show symptoms.

On the other hand, students appearing for CBSE and CISCE Classes 10 and 12 board exams have started online signature petitions demanding all offline exams should be cancelled or postponed citing Covid-19 risks owing to the surge in cases.

The CBSE and CISCE board stated, "Adequate arrangements are being made to ensure students are safe and all Covid-19 protocols are followed. The number of exam centres has been increased by 40-50 per cent to ensure social distancing. The staff at exam centres is being sensitised to ensure all guidelines are followed."