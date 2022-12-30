Maharashtra: CAG spots lapses in implementation of six surface irrigation projects

Nagpur: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) in its report on outcomes in surface irrigation for the year 2022 has identified major lapses in the implementation and completion of Andhali, Pimpalgaon (Dhale), Purna, Haranghat, Sondyatola and Wagholibuti irrigation projects in Maharashtra.

None of the projects were completed in time and multiple revisions in approvals kept projects in construction phase for long time

CAG has observed that in one of these six projects, clearance required from the Central Water Commission regarding water availability and interstate aspects were obtained by the Water Resources Department. None of the projects were completed in time and multiple revisions in administrative approvals kept the projects in construction phase for a long time. There was a significant increase in the cost of all the projects due to change in schedule of rates, increase in cost of land, change in design and scope of the works.

Target of creation of irrigation potential (IP) could not be achieved in any of the six projects, said CAG

CAG in its report, which was tabled by the Deputy Chief Minister Mr Devendra Fadnavis in the state assembly, said that the target of creation of the irrigation potential (IP) could not be achieved in any of the six projects and gap between the projected creation and actual creation of the IP ranged from 3.20% to 43.56%. Further, the utilisation of the IP actually created was also inadequate ranging from zero per cent to 85.94% during the period 2014-15 to 2020-21. In all the six projects, there was considerable shortfall in irrigation of the targeted area of land in all the three seasons. “Cultivation in the command area of these projects was not up to its full potential during all the seasons as provided in their respective Detailed Project Reports (DPR),’’ it added.

According to CAG, there were gaps in the value of agriculture produce as estimated and actually realised. Crop production could not be increased for want of irrigation as planned in the DPRs. No water was provided through the canal system during the period to all surveyed 66 farmers of 12 villages of Andhali, Pimpalgaon (Dhale) and Wagholibuti project. In respect of the Haranghat and Sondyattola project, water through the canal was provided during Kharif season only to the 53 farmers of 16 villages surveyed. In addition, non formation/non functioning of Water Users’ Associations defeated the objective of participatory irrigation management by the farmers.

Multiple revisions in approvals caused price rise and delay

‘Multiple revisions in administrative approvals prolonged the construction phase and there was significant increase in the cost of the projects. All these factors had a cascading effect on timely completion of the projects,’’ said CAG.

CAG has asked the government to ensure prior clearance of the projects from the Central Water Commission. The government may improve project management to avoid deprivation of water in drought-prone areas of the state, regulate the lift irrigation and ensure optimal distribution of water.

CAG recommended that projects to be completed in time

CAG has recommended that the projects may be planned and executed in such a manner that they are completed in time and within the estimated cost and projects delayed with cost overruns should be completed at the earliest. IP estimates should be achieved by prioritising maintenance of canal system/preventive works.

Further, the government may ensure coordination between the Water Resources department and Agriculture department in planning and execution of changes required in the cropping pattern as envisaged in the irrigation projects. ‘’The Government may ensure that proper surveys are conducted before approving the projects so that the benefits accrue to the intended beneficiaries in a time bound and cost effective manner,’’ said CAG.

CAG has suggested that the collection of water cess from the beneficiaries of the projects needs to be streamlined and it may be utilised towards maintenance.