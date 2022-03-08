Maharashtra cabinet approves Rs 4,000 crore from HUDCO for completion of various govt hospitals across state

The Maharashtra state cabinet on Tuesday cleared a proposal to seek a loan of additional Rs 4,000 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), under the ministry of housing and urban poverty alleviation (MoHUPA), to boost health infrastructure in the state, public health minister Rajesh Tope announced in the assembly today.

He said that the loan ammount will be used for building incomplete various government hospitals across the state.

Since the public health department gets a much lower budget pertaining to its demands, a loan had to be raised to complete pending projects and also to ensure uninterrupted health services in the state.

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) is a government corporation under the ownership of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India.

