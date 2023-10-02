 Maharashtra: Buffalo Gulps Gold Mangalsutra Worth ₹2 Lakh In Washim, Retrieved After 2-Hour Long Surgery; Pic Surfaces
Maharashtra: A bizarre incident unfolded in Washim, leaving the community in awe. A buffalo was found with a gold mangalsutra worth two lakh rupees inside its stomach. However, the animal then underwent a 2-hour long surgery and the mangalsutra was recovered successfully.

A woman from the Sarsi village in Washim, placed her mangalsutra on a plate at night before she slept on Wednesday last week (September 27). The next day she fed their buffalo with soybean husks in the same plate. The buffalo simply ate the mangalsutra along with the fodder.

After some time, the woman, Geeta Bai Bhoyar found out that her mangalsutra was missing. Initially, when the gold went missing, the family suspected foul play. Geeta Bai then initiated a search. After some time, she remembered giving the buffalo soybean husks in the plate which she had kept the mangalsutra.

Upon careful inspection with the Bhoyar family members, they noticed that the buffalo had ate the soybean husks, but the gold mangalsutra was missing. Concerned about the buffalo's well-being, they consulted veterinarians. However, even an ultrasound couldn't locate the missing object. They then used a metal detector and confirmed the presence of the gold in her stomach. The family, puzzled and worried, opted for surgery.

Mangalsutra Found Post-Surgery

In a surgical procedure done of September 28, the doctors found the gold mangalsutra lodged in the buffalo's stomach, along with its soybean feed. This came as a sign of relief for the Bhoyar family, knowing that their buffalo was safe, even after the unusual turn of events. Post a 2-hour-long surgery, the buffalo is now under careful observation due to its 60-65 stitches. The doctors and Bhoyar family are ensuring its recovery. This incident spread all over the Washim district bringing the buffalo into limelight in the locality.

