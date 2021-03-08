Maharashtra budget session: 36 test positive for COVID-19 from state assembly

Out of the 2,746 samples received from Maharashtra Assembly on March 6, 7, 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19, ANI reported.

The budget session of the Maharashtra legislative assembly is underway.

Meanwhile, after reporting more than 10,000 fresh coronavirus-positive cases on two days in a row, Maharashtra on Sunday added 11,141 new infections, taking the tally to 22,19,727, while 38 deaths pushed the toll to 52,478, the state health department said.

On Friday and Saturday, the state reported 10,216 and 10,187 cases, respectively.

Mumbai city reported 1,361 fresh cases during the day, while the Mumbai division, including Mumbai and satellite cities, added 2,493 new infections.

Mumbai city's case tally reached 3,35,569, while the overall death toll rose by four to 11,504, the department added.

As against 11,141 new infections during the day, 6,013 people were discharged, taking the count of recoveries in Maharashtra to 20,68,044, the department said, adding that the case recovery rate in the state now stands at 93.17 per cent and the mortality rate is 2.36 per cent.

The recovery rate in 21 districts, including Mumbai, is more than the state's average recovery rate, it stated.

On the other hand, the average COVID-19 mortality rate in 15 districts is more than the state's average mortality rate.

The mortality rate in Sangli, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Parbhani, Solapur, Osmanabad, and Satara is more than three per cent, it said.

The doubling rate of cases in Maharashtra now stands at 170.94 days, which is now left with 97,983 active cases, the department said.

Currently, 4,39,055 people are in-home quarantine, while 4,650 others remain in institutional quarantine.

With 91,235 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra has gone up to 1,68,67,286, the department said.

(With inputs from PTI)