Maharashtra Budget 2026 LIVE Updates: CM Devendra Fadnavis Set To Present Budget; All Eyes On Key Allocations & Announcements

Over 1.45 Cr Students In 1.04 Lakh Primary Schools In State

Maharashtra has over 1.04 lakh primary schools with around 1.45 crore students, while 29,641 secondary and higher secondary schools enroll about 63.6 lakh students, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26.

The survey showed a slight increase in primary and upper primary schools from 1,04,499 in 2023-24 to 1,04,526 in 2024-25, though the proportion of rural schools dipped marginally from 75.2% to 75.1%.

Primary schools per thousand children decreased slightly from 10.1 to 10, while girls’ enrolment rose marginally from 47.7% to 47.8%, and the pupil-teacher ratio improved from 31.1 to 30:1.