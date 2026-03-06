Jishnu Dev Varma Appointed Maharashtra Governor Amid Ongoing Budget Session In Major Reshuffle By Centre

Jishnu Dev Varma |

Mumbai: In a major reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country, the Central government on Thursday night appointed Jishnu Dev Varma as the new Governor of Maharashtra amid the ongoing Budget Session that is underway in the state. The appointments were announced through an official statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The development comes nearly six months after the post of Maharashtra Governor fell vacant following the resignation of C. P. Radhakrishnan in September 2025. Radhakrishnan had stepped down after being elected as the Vice President of India. Since then, Acharya Devvrat, the Governor of Gujarat, had been holding the additional charge of Maharashtra.

The reshuffle also followed the resignation of C. V. Ananda Bose as Governor of West Bengal, a state that is set to go to Assembly elections. Bose’s resignation was accepted and R. N. Ravi, who was serving as Governor of Tamil Nadu, has now been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal.

Several other appointments were also announced as part of the reshuffle. Shiv Pratap Shukla, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh, has been appointed as the Governor of Telangana. Meanwhile, Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has been named the new Governor of Tamil Nadu. In another key appointment, retired Army officer Syed Ata Hasnain has been appointed as the Governor of Bihar, while Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland.

Several LGs Reshuffled Too

Changes were also made in the Lieutenant Governor positions. Vinai Kumar Saxena, currently serving as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, has been given the additional responsibility of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh. At the same time, former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi. Additionally, Kavinder Gupta has been appointed as the Governor of Himachal Pradesh after stepping down from the post of Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh.

