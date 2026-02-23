Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Governor Acharya Devvrat Delivers Inaugural Address To Both Houses Jointly, 'Praises Mahayuti Govt's Work & Vision'

Maharashtra Budget Session 2026: Governor Acharya Devratt Delivers Inaugural Address To Both Houses Jointly, 'Praises Mahayuti Govt's Work & Vision' |

The Budget Session 2026 of the Maharashtra Legislature began on Monday with the traditional joint sitting of both Houses, addressed by Acharya Devvrat. The Governor chose to begin his address in Marathi and later shifted to Hindi. His address began after the House resonated with Vande Mataram, the National Anthem and the State Anthem Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.

Governor Greets Both Houses In Marathi

Greeting members at the start of the Budget Session, Governor Devvrat said his government would be guided by the ideals and values of Rajmata Jijau, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Bhagwan Birsa Munda and other prominent social reformers. He later outlined the achievements of the BJP-led Mahayuti government over the past year and its priorities for the year ahead.

In his address, the Governor said the Mahayuti government was committed to resolving the long-pending Maharashtra–Karnataka border dispute, while ensuring that people living in border areas receive full support in healthcare, education, and employment opportunities.

Highlighting Maharashtra’s economic performance, Devvrat said the state continues to be a preferred destination for foreign investment and currently contributes nearly 13.5 per cent to India’s GDP. He noted that Maharashtra received foreign direct investment worth Rs 1.64 lakh crore in 2024–25, accounting for 39 per cent of the country’s total FDI inflows.

The World Economic Forum held in Davos in January 2026, he added, resulted in memoranda of understanding worth nearly Rs 30 lakh crore, with the potential to generate over 40,000 jobs in the state.

Referring to the Viksit Maharashtra 2047 roadmap, the Governor said the government aims to expand the state’s economy to USD 5 trillion by 2047. As part of this vision, the government plans to attract investments worth over Rs 17 lakh crore by 2030 and generate around 50 lakh employment opportunities.

No Leader Of Opposition In Both Houses

Meanwhile, the Budget Session has begun amid an unprecedented political situation. For the first time in the state’s history, neither the Legislative Assembly nor the 78-member Legislative Council will have a Leader of the Opposition. This has occurred due to the opposition’s failure to secure the minimum numerical strength required to formally claim the post in either House.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi described the situation as a threat to democratic norms. The opposition alliance argued that the presence of a Leader of the Opposition is crucial to maintaining institutional checks and balances, particularly when a government enjoys a strong majority.

