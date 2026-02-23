Maharashtra Budget Session 2026 Begins Today; 'No Leader Of Opposition In Either House', A First In State History |

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Legislature’s budget session is set to begin on Monday, February 23, marking an unprecedented moment in the state’s political history, as neither the Legislative Assembly nor the Legislative Council will have a Leader of the Opposition. This situation has emerged due to current political arithmetic, with the opposition failing to secure the minimum required strength in both Houses.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The opposition does not have the numerical strength needed to stake a formal claim for the post of Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly as well as in the 78-member Legislative Council. The opposition’s position in the Council weakened further after the resignation of Congress MLC Pragnya Satav in December last year.

Opposition Raises Democratic Concerns

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) termed the development a threat to democratic norms. The alliance has argued that the presence of a Leader of the Opposition is essential to ensure institutional checks and balances, especially when a government enjoys a strong majority.

Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut described the situation as a blot on democracy. According to PTI, Raut alleged that by weakening the constitutional role of the opposition, the government was attempting to evade accountability.

Shiv Sena UBT MLA Bhaskar Jadhav accused the ruling alliance of arrogance, stating that the failure to appoint Leaders of the Opposition in both Houses amounted to a deliberate attempt to undermine democratic processes.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Government’s Stand On LoP Issue

Responding to questions on the issue, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the appointment of the Leader of the Opposition falls under the prerogative of the Speaker of the Legislative Assembly and the Chairman of the Legislative Council. He declined to comment further, calling it a procedural matter of the legislature.

The situation is highly unusual, as it is the first time in Maharashtra’s history that both Houses will function without a formally recognised Leader of the Opposition. The Mahayuti government enjoys a clear majority, which has majorly limited the opposition’s numerical strength.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Opposition Boycotts Official Tea Party Ahead Of Budget Session

Protesting the policies and functioning of the MahaYuti government in the state, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) boycotted the official tea party hosted on the eve of the budget session. Sena UBT's Bhaskar Jadhav said the decision was taken collectively by the alliance, even though Devendra Fadnavis had personally written to senior members inviting them to the customary gathering. The high tea, traditionally held before every legislature session, is meant to encourage dialogue and goodwill across party lines.

Condolence Motion For Ajit Pawar

The session will begin with a condolence motion paying tribute to Ajit Pawar. Meanwhile, NCP SP MLA Rohit Pawar and some other legislators are expected to raise questions in the House regarding the circumstances surrounding Ajit Pawar’s alleged aircraft accident, indicating that the issue could feature prominently during the session.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/