Maharashtra Economic Survey Reveals Investment Implementation Gap Despite Strong 7.9% Projected GSDP Growth | Representational Image

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Economic Survey 2025-26 has highlighted a significant gap between proposed investments and projects that actually begin operations, even as the state economy continues to record strong growth.

According to the survey, intended investments registered under the Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM) Part A during 2024 (up to August) stood at Rs 1,16,217 crore, while projects that actually commenced business under IEM Part B were worth only Rs 27,357 crore, indicating a large implementation gap.

The survey projected Maharashtra’s real Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) to grow at 7.9 per cent in 2025-26, slightly higher than the estimated national GDP growth of 7.4 per cent*. The state’s nominal GSDP is expected to reach Rs 51 lakh crore, while real GSDP at 2011-12 constant prices is projected at Rs 28.82 lakh crore. Maharashtra continues to remain the largest contributor to India’s economy, accounting for about 14 per cent of the country’s nominal GDP.

However, the report pointed to structural imbalances, with the services sector contributing 63.1 per cent to the state’s economy, compared to 25.7 per cent for industry and 11.2 per cent for agriculture. While services are expected to grow by 9 per cent, agriculture growth may slow to 3.4 per cent.

The survey also noted regional disparities in investment, with most high-value projects and IT infrastructure concentrated in Mumbai, Thane and Pune.

