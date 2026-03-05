Did Rohit Tilak Go To Mumbai To File Nomination For Rajya Sabha Polls? All You Need To Know | Facebook

Lokmanya Tilak's great-grandson and Congress leader Rohit Tilak on Thursday reportedly went to Mumbai to file his nomination for the Rajya Sabha polls as an independent candidate. He was apparently backed by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. However, as NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar filed his nomination, Tilak withdrew from filing his, making this election practically unopposed now.

Six Mahayuti candidates, along with opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee Sharad Pawar on Thursday filed their nominations for the seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra falling vacant next month.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded party general secretary Vinod Tawde, Union Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale, former Nagpur mayor and sitting corporator Maya Chintaman Ivnate and former Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLC Ramrao Wadkute for the biennial elections.

The NCP fielded late Ajit Pawar's son Parth, while the Shiv Sena gave an opportunity to its party spokesperson Jyoti Waghmare for elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

All these leaders filed their nominations at the Vidhan Bhavan, the state legislature complex, located in south Mumbai, on the last day of submission of papers. The process was open till 3 pm.

Polling will be held on March 16 between 9 am and 4 pm, and counting is scheduled to commence at 5 pm the same day. Members of legislative assemblies form the electoral college for Rajya Sabha polls.