Maharashtra Holds 5th Rank In Per Capita Income, Gujarat Continues To Stay Ahead In Latest Economic Survey

Mumbai: Maharashtra has continued to hold the fifth position in India in terms of per capita income, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26. Despite its strong economy, the state remains behind Gujarat, which is ranked fourth.

The survey states that Maharashtra’s per capita state income for 2024-25 (revised estimates) stands at Rs 3,17,801. For the current financial year 2025-26, the per capita income is projected to rise to Rs 3,47,903. These figures are preliminary estimates and the final numbers will be confirmed in the next financial year.

Maharashtra has maintained this fifth position for several years, showing steady but moderate growth compared with some other high-performing states.

Telangana Leads, Gujarat Ahead Of Maharashtra

According to the survey, Telangana has the highest per capita income among Indian states, estimated at Rs 3,87,623 in 2024-25. The state has retained the top spot for the last three years.

Other leading states include:

Karnataka: Rs 3,80,906

Tamil Nadu: Rs 3,61,619

Gujarat: Rs 3,27,195

Maharashtra: Rs 3,17,801

Andhra Pradesh: Rs 2,66,240

Meanwhile, the national average per capita income is estimated at Rs 2,19,000 this year, compared to Rs 2,05,000 last year. Maharashtra’s projected income of around Rs 3,47,000 is therefore much higher than the national average.

Big Income Gap Between Districts

Despite the high state average, the survey highlights a large income gap between districts in Maharashtra.

Districts with per capita income above Rs 3 lakh include Mumbai City and Suburbs, Thane, Pune, Nagpur, Raigad and Kolhapur.

Several districts such as Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nashik, Solapur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ratnagiri and Satara fall in the Rs 2 lakh to Rs 3 lakh range.

However, districts including Gondia, Beed, Jalna, Nanded, Parbhani, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Buldhana, Washim, Gadchiroli and Nandurbar have per capita income below Rs 2 lakh, highlighting regional inequality.

Strong Economy And Infrastructure Push

Maharashtra continues to remain one of India’s most powerful and diverse economies, supported by agriculture, industry and services.

Mumbai, the country’s financial capital, plays a major role in economic activity. At the same time, Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Amravati are emerging as important growth centres.

The survey also notes major infrastructure development in recent years, including investments in roads, metro networks, ports, airports, industrial corridors and logistics systems.

Government reforms to improve ease of doing business, digital governance and sector-specific growth have also strengthened the state’s competitiveness.

With a focus on sustainable development, industrial modernisation and inclusive growth, Maharashtra continues to remain a key destination for both domestic and global investors.