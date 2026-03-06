Maharashtra Has Over 1.04 Lakh Primary Schools Serving 1.45 Crore Students: Economic Survey

Maharashtra’s education sector serves over 1.45 crore primary students through more than 1.04 lakh schools across the state, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26 | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai, March 5: Maharashtra has more than 1.04 lakh primary schools with an enrolment of around 1.45 crore students, while 29,641 secondary and higher secondary schools cater to about 63.6 lakh students, according to the Economic Survey 2025–26 tabled in the state legislature on Thursday.

School infrastructure and enrolment trends

The survey noted a marginal rise in the number of schools imparting primary and upper primary education, from 1,04,499 in 2023–24 to 1,04,526 in 2024–25. However, the share of schools located in rural areas declined slightly from 75.2 per cent to 75.1 per cent during the same period.

The number of primary schools per thousand children in the relevant age group also dipped marginally from 10.1 in 2023–24 to 10 in 2024–25.

The report indicated a slight increase in girls’ enrolment, which rose from 47.7 per cent in 2023–24 to 47.8 per cent in 2024–25. Meanwhile, the pupil-teacher ratio improved, declining from 31.1 in 2023–24 to 30:1 in 2024–25.

Child welfare and nutrition programmes

The survey said the state government is implementing several child welfare and nutrition programmes, including the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) scheme. The scheme is currently operated through 1,10,664 anganwadis across 553 child development projects in Maharashtra.

Under ICDS, services such as supplementary nutrition, immunisation, health check-ups, referral services and pre-school education are provided to children below six years, as well as pregnant and lactating women.

The survey also noted that the child budget’s share in the state’s total budget increased from 12.9 per cent in 2024–25 (revised estimates) to 13.3 per cent in 2025–26 (budget estimates).

Women’s safety measures

In the area of women’s welfare, the state has set up fast-track courts, ‘Bharosa’ cells, and more than 1.19 lakh complaint redressal committees in government and private institutions to address issues related to crimes against women and workplace harassment.

According to the survey, 50,350 crimes against women were reported in 2025, compared with 46,320 cases in 2024 and 47,029 in 2023, indicating the need for continued efforts to strengthen women’s safety and support systems.

The report stated that the Maharashtra government continues to implement various social welfare and development schemes aimed at improving health, education, nutrition and social security outcomes across the state.

