Maharashtra Budget 2023: ₹2,843 crore boost for women-centric schemes

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Government has laid more emphasis on women empowerment in the budget 2023. An outlay of ₹2,843 crore has been proposed for this fiscal under scheme expenditure for the Women and Child Development Department. In his speech, Finance Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “The nation's progress is determined on the basis of women empowerment. We will be soon announcing the fourth comprehensive policy for women.”

'Lek Laadki'

A new scheme called 'Lek Laadki' (our dear daughters) will be launched for the empowerment of girls. Families holding yellow and orange ration cards will get a subsidy of ₹5,000 after the birth of a girl child, ₹4,000 when she goes to class I, ₹6,000 in class VI and ₹8,000 in class XI. After attaining 18 years of age, a cash amount of ₹75,000 will be given to the beneficiary girl. Moreover, women will be given a 50% discount on ticket fares in the buses run by the state transport corporation. A tourism policy will be formulated for safe and convenient travel and tourism of women.

1% concession in the stamp duty

A woman homebuyer has been given a 1% concession in the stamp duty. As per the existing condition, a woman can't sell a residential unit to a male buyer for a period of 15 years. The said condition will be relaxed. Another plan is to provide means of livelihood to 37 lakh rural women through self-help groups (SHGs). ‘Bamboo Cluster’ in Latur district and ‘Kolhapuri Chappal Cluster’ in Kolhapur district will be developed through SHGs.

Monthly honorarium of ASHA workers will be increased by ₹1,500

There are about 81,000 ASHA volunteers and 3,500 group promoters working in the State. The present honorarium of an ASHA worker is ₹3,500, while the promoter gets ₹4,700 as honorarium. This monthly honorarium will be increased by ₹1,500 for both the categories.

Due to the positively changing social and economic scenario in the country, many women have moved to cities for employment. For such employed women, 50 new hostels will be started with the support of the Central Government. Shakti Sadan, a new scheme for women in distress, liberated from sexual exploitation or facing domestic violence will be launched with the assistance of the Central Government by combining ‘Swadhar’ ‘Ujjwala’ and another scheme. The survivors will get shelter, legal aid, medical care and counselling. Also 50 new Shakti Sadans will be started under this scheme.

Under the ‘Mata Surakshit Tar Ghar Surakshit Abhiyan', four crore women and girls will be medically screened and get medication if needed. About 20,000 vacant posts of Anganwadi, mini Anganwadi Sevikas and helpers will be filled across the State.