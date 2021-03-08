Maharashtra Budget 2021-22: Pawar announces slew of schemes for OBCs

In order to keep Other Backward Communities (OBCs) in good humour, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has made substantial allocation in the annual budget for 2021-22.

Trigger is the Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s recent letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reminding him the Common Minimum Programme (CMP), which ensures adequate availability of funds for the development of OBCs, SCs and STs in the state.

Pawar has provided Rs 150 crore to each of three institutes Mahajyoti, SARATHI and BARTI. He has provided additional Rs 100 crore share capital for Shri Annasaheb Patil Backward Economical Development Corporation.

An additional share capital of Rs 50 crores is being provided for The Shamrao Peje Konkan Other Backward Economical Development Corporation.

Mahrashtra State Other Backward Class Finance and Development Corporation are being provided with Rs 100 crore of additional share capital. Further, Rs 200 crore will be provided to Goulana Azad Minority Economic Development Corporation.

He also announced that Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule Gharkul Yojana for Deprived castes (A), nomadic tribes (D), Special Backward Classes and Other Backward Classes Beneficiaries.