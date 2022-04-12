Maharashtra: Brawl kills TMC staffer, injures 2 during pilgrimage in Lonavala

A 49-year-old staffer of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) succumbed to his injuries, while two of his friends were seriously injured after they were assaulted by a father-son duo in Pen town of Raigad district, informed the Lonavala rural police.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the deceased, Manoj Patil, and his three friends, Harshal Patil, Rahul Patil and Kartik Mhatre, were engrossed in watching the accused as they performed gambling tricks during the Ekvira pilgrimage in Lonavala.

While the act was underway, Manoj and his friends realised that one of their mobile phones was missing, after which they immediately accused the street performers, Praveen Patil and his son Ajay, of stealing their phone. A heated argument took place between the two groups, which later turned into a violent fight. Lonavala rural police station incharge Praveen More said, "Praveen, who is a history-sheeter, and his son Ajay were arrested on Sunday, while two of their accomplices are on the run."

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 08:25 AM IST