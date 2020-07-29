Mumbai

Maharashtra Board SSC Result 2020: Class 10 scores out on mahresult.nic.in, sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Results of Class 10 examinations conducted by the Maharashtra state education board have been declared today.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had conducted SSC (Class 10) exams in all its nine divisions in February and March.

The Pune-headquartered board declared SSC results on Wednesday (July 29).

Students who appeared for class 10 or SSC exam can check their results on mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, www.sscresult.mkcl.org and maharashtraeducation.com

Steps to check the results:

  • Visit the official website - mahresult.nic.in

  • Click on the link which reads - 'SSC Examination Result March 2020'

  • Enter registration number, roll number

  • Results will appear on the screen

  • Download it, and take a print out for further reference

(With PTI inputs)

