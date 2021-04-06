Maharashtra Board Class 10 & 12 exams: School Education Minister to convene a meeting today

School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad has convened a meeting on April 6 to discuss the examinations of X and XII classes. Gaikwad had earlier announced that these exams will be held offline but now with the state government’s BreakTheChain Restrictions order issued on Sunday amid rising Covid-19 cases, there is growing demand from the parents and students for online exams.

A senior School Education Department officer told the Free Press Journal, "With the release of new curbs especially the government’s decision on closure of schools and colleges, it is important to discuss how the exams of 10th and 12th classes should be held.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) had announced that the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, while the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20. So, at Tuesday’s meeting, the minister will discuss with the department officers future course of action.’’ He noted that Gaikwad last week had declared that the students from State board from 1st to 8th classes will be promoted without examinations.

Gaikwad had told the state legislature during the budget session that around 16 lakh students in class 10 and 15 lakh students in class 12 are expected to appear for the exams.

“We are discussing with experts on how and where to hold the exams. The government is exploring options of holding the exams in schools that are closer to where the students live. Their health is the government’s priority and the exams will be planned accordingly,” she added.

Gaikwad had said that Doordarshan’s Sahyadri channel will be used to ensure that the syllabus of various subjects such as mathematics, science, and language reaches the concerned students. Using YouTube as a platform for the purpose is also being considered, she added.