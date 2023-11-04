Raigad Blast: 6 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Explosion Sets Mahad Pharma Company Ablaze; Visuals Of Rescue Ops Surface |

Maharashtra: An explosion rocked the premises of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited Company located in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning. The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am, resulted in a devastating blaze engulfing the pharmaceutical company.

Six workers have lost their lives according to the latest update from the NDRF team present at the spot. "NDRF has recovered a total of 6 bodies from the Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred yesterday. Search and rescue operation is ongoing," said the rescue team in a statement.

#UPDATE | NDRF has recovered a total of 6 bodies from the Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred last night. Search and rescue operation is ongoing. — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by gas leakage, leading to a series of blasts due to chemicals stored on the site. The incident initially claimed the lives of four workers, and at least three others sustained severe injuries. Tragically, 11 workers are currently missing, raising fears of potential fatalities.

Explosion And Fire Engulf Blue Jet Healthcare

The incident began with a massive explosion that shook the Blue Jet Healthcare Company, followed by a fierce blaze that rapidly spread throughout the premises. Barrels containing chemicals stored at the site exploded due to the intensity of the fire. The explosion and fire posed immense challenges to the search and rescue teams, hindering their efforts to locate missing persons.

Maharashtra | Three bodies recovered from Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred last night. NDRF team reached there last and is continuing the rescue operation.



(Pics: NDRF) pic.twitter.com/6VdsEVPp5i — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2023

#Raigad: At least five persons were injured and another 10 trapped in a massive fire after an explosion in a pharmaceutical factory at Mahad MIDC, officials said.



The deafening blast was heard around 11 a.m. and then thick dark smoke was seen emanating from factory premises ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/OOIAdnjghl — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) November 3, 2023

Casualties And Injuries

According to reports, one worker was infected with gas during the explosion, and unfortunately, four workers lost their lives, initially. Three injured workers were undergoing treatment at Mahad Rural Hospital. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and the company has not released any official statement regarding the tragic incident.

Search And Rescue Efforts Underway

Upon receiving the news of the incident, the local police and fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency. Ten firefighting vehicles were deployed to battle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished. Despite their best efforts, the search and rescue operation has been complicated by the presence of hazardous chemicals on the site. Police, fire brigade teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are collaborating to locate the missing workers and assess the extent of the damage.

