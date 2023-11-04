 Raigad Blast: 6 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Explosion Sets Mahad Pharma Company Ablaze; Visuals Of Rescue Ops Surface
Raigad Blast: 6 Killed, Many Feared Trapped After Explosion Sets Mahad Pharma Company Ablaze; Visuals Of Rescue Ops Surface

The incident began with a massive explosion that shook the Blue Jet Healthcare Company, followed by a fierce blaze that rapidly spread throughout the premises.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, November 04, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
Maharashtra: An explosion rocked the premises of Blue Jet Healthcare Limited Company located in the Mahad MIDC area of Raigad district of Maharashtra on Friday morning. The explosion, which occurred around 10:30 am, resulted in a devastating blaze engulfing the pharmaceutical company.

Six workers have lost their lives according to the latest update from the NDRF team present at the spot. "NDRF has recovered a total of 6 bodies from the Blue Jet Healthcare at Mahad MIDC in Raigad district where an explosion occurred yesterday. Search and rescue operation is ongoing," said the rescue team in a statement.

According to preliminary information, the explosion was caused by gas leakage, leading to a series of blasts due to chemicals stored on the site. The incident initially claimed the lives of four workers, and at least three others sustained severe injuries. Tragically, 11 workers are currently missing, raising fears of potential fatalities.

Explosion And Fire Engulf Blue Jet Healthcare

Casualties And Injuries

According to reports, one worker was infected with gas during the explosion, and unfortunately, four workers lost their lives, initially. Three injured workers were undergoing treatment at Mahad Rural Hospital. The exact cause of the explosion is yet to be determined and the company has not released any official statement regarding the tragic incident.

Search And Rescue Efforts Underway

Upon receiving the news of the incident, the local police and fire brigade swiftly responded to the emergency. Ten firefighting vehicles were deployed to battle the blaze, which was eventually extinguished. Despite their best efforts, the search and rescue operation has been complicated by the presence of hazardous chemicals on the site. Police, fire brigade teams, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are collaborating to locate the missing workers and assess the extent of the damage.

