Maharashtra: BJP stages protest demanding temple reopening amid COVID-19; party leaders detained

Protestors were seen hold placards which read 'Liquor on.....Temple shut, Uddhav your work should be shut', translated from Marathi.

BJP leader Lad told reporters, "We are demanding that we should be allowed to enter the Siddhivinayak temple. If they do not give us entry, then we will force our way into the temple. This is a pan-Maharashtra movement as we want that all temples in the state should be reopened as soon as possible."

"Liquor and wine shops have been reopened, even with home delivery options. But who will think about those who want to visit the temple for their mental peace? The government is not thinking about small traders whose livelihood depends on temples," said Lad adding, "Government is full of ego." The party is holding similar agitations across the state.