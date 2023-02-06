Maharashtra: BJP demands Jitendra Awhad's apology over controversial comments on Shivaji Maharaj

Jitendra Awhad | PTI

The BJP has strongly condemned NCP MLA Jitendra Awhad's comments about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, calling them insulting to the great Maratha warrior. The BJP has demanded an apology from Awhad and threatened to protest if he does not comply.

BJYM holds protest outside NCP office

In response, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) held a protest near the NCP office in Mumbai and demanded an apology from Awhad. The BJYM Mumbai President, Tajinder Singh Tiwana, threatened that if Awhad does not apologize, he will face physical retaliation in the form of slippers whenever he appears in public. The protesters were later detained by the police.

Awhad had sparked a row after he said Shivaji Maharaj was a King known because of his opponents like Afzal Khan, Shahiste Khan and Aurangzeb and he would not have been such a great historical figure had he not fought the mentioned warriors.

Belittling courage of Shivaji Maharaj: Padalkar

BJP MLC Gopichand Padalkar stated that the comments made about Shivaji Maharaj were disrespectful to the King's accomplishments. According to Padalkar, the greatness of Shivaji Maharaj lies in his bravery and unwavering commitment to his cause, not in the notoriety of his adversaries.

“It is sad that Jitendra Awhad perceives Shivaji Maharaj with a biased lens. It’s like saying Pawar Kaka (Sharad Pawar) was the chief minister because of Dawood Ibrahim (underworld don). It was belittling Maharaj’s courage and efforts for the protection of Hindus,” Padalkar tweeted.

BJP goes all guns blazing against Awhad

In the video shot in Pune, Awhad stated that "Shivaji Maharaj gained recognition due to the presence of Afzal Khan, Shahiste Khan, and Aurangzeb." His comments were made in response to the BJP's proposal to censor a portion of the history textbooks.

The BJP leadership has directed its members to denounce Awhad's statement and take a firm stance against him. They have warned that any negative comments regarding Shivaji Maharaj will not be tolerated and that Awhad will be forced to apologize. In response, the BJP members have organized protests across Maharashtra to put pressure on Awhad to apologize.

