Maharashtra: Biodiesel worth Rs 46 lakh seized in Beed; two arrested

Two persons were arrested with 48,000 litres of biodiesel worth Rs 46 lakh on a highway in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said on Friday.

Based on a tip-off, a team from the local crime branch intercepted two tankers near Madalmohi village on Kalyan-Vishakhapatnam Highway on Thursday, inspector Satish Wagh said.

The tankers were transporting biodiesel from Navi Mumbai to Nanded for sale illegally, he said.

The police arrested tanker drivers Balu Sukhdev Dahiphale and Bhausaheb Ashok Dhakne, and seized 48,000 litres of biodiesel worth Rs 46 lakh and the two vehicles, the official said.

A case has been registered at Georai police station against the duo and further probe is underway, he added.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 07:47 PM IST