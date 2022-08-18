Maharashtra: Big decision of CM Eknath Shinde, Dahi Handi to get status of sport, Govindas to get jobs under sports category |

On the occasion of Janmashtami, maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that Dahi Handi will get status of sport.

"'Dahi-handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under sports category. We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.