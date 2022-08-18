e-Paper Get App

Maharashtra: Big decision of CM Eknath Shinde, Dahi Handi to get status of sport, Govindas to get jobs under sports category

Thursday, August 18, 2022
On the occasion of Janmashtami, maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde announced that Dahi Handi will get status of sport.

"'Dahi-handi' will be recognised under the sports category in Maharashtra. 'Pro-Dahi-Handi' will be introduced. The 'Govindas' will get jobs under sports category. We will provide insurance cover of Rs 10 lakhs for all 'Govindas'," said Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

