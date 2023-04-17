Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony: Raigad district issues helpline numbers to help find missing persons | PTI

The Raigad district administration issued helpline numbers for missing persons who attended the Maharashtra Bhushan Award ceremony held at Kharghar.

The relatives of the missing citizens can contact the head of the "Lost and Found" committee at 7977314031 and the control room of the Tehsil office at 022-27542399.

11 Shri Members die due to heat stroke

Earlier, 11 Shri Members (followers of Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan) who attended the ceremony died due to heat stroke. Out of 11 members, 8 members were women and 3 were men.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh Narayan Gaikar, 42, a resident of Wadala Mumbai, Jayshree Jagannath Patil, 54, a native of Mhasla in Raigad, Manjusha Krishna Bhombande, 51, a resident of Girgaon in Mumbai (and native of Shrivardhan, Swapnil Sadashiv Keni, 30, a resident of Virar, Tulshiram Bhau Wangad, 58, a resident of Jawhar Palghar, Kalavati Siddharam Vaichal, a resident of Solapur, Bhima Krishna Salvi, 58, a resident of Kalwa Thane, Savita Sanjay Pawar, 42, a resident of Mumbai, Pushpa Madan Gaikar, 64, a residing Kalwa Thana, Vandana Jagannath Patil, 62, a resident of Karanjade and an unidentified female aged 50 to 55 years old.

The district administration said that 20 people have been admitted to the hospital. They are being treated as necessary. So far, a total of 24 persons have been discharged home after treatment.

While speaking to the media after meeting patients at MGM Hospital in Kamothe, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said, “Unfortunately, eleven of Shri Members died during treatment. I pay my heartfelt tribute to these members. This is a very painful and unfortunate incident.”

State govt to provide an assistance of 5 lakh rupees each to the families

He added that the state government will provide an assistance of five lakh rupees each to the families of the deceased and the medical expenses of the members who are undergoing treatment in the hospital will be borne by the government.

“Due to heat stroke, members had to be admitted to the hospital. Doctors at the venue administered first aid to some members. Some had to be shifted to hospital. It has been directed to appoint an officer of the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Panvel Municipal Corporation to coordinate the patients admitted to MGM Hospital and their relatives,” said Shinde.