Maharashtra Bandh over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 3 companies of SRPF, 500 home guards to be deployed in Mumbai; here's all you need to know

In light of the Maharashtra Bandh called on Monday by the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, the Mumbai Police will deploy the maximum manpower to ensure there is no untoward incident.

A Mumbai Police spokesperson said that fixed points and strict patrolling will be there, while striking reserves will be deployed at strategic points.

Three companies of State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 500 Home Guards and 700 men from Local Arms will be deployed as extra manpower, added Chaitanya S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations).

Besides, Government Railway Police will deploy the maximum manpower at city railway stations on Monday to prevent any untoward incident during the Maharashtra Bandh, a govt railway police official said on Sunday.

"Over 4500 security personnel will be deployed jointly by GRP and RPF in the suburban section of the city including around 3000 personnel of GRP," he said .

"Apart from two special teams of GRP one each comprising 27 members will be kept ready for emergency requirements, " he said.

The central and western railway also alert their staff. "In co-ordination with GRP, all entry and exit points will be manned on Monday, " said a senior officer of WR, adding that around 600 RPF jawan will keep a close eye on the suburban stations as well as on local trains.

Central railway has decided to deploy over 1000 RPF personnel in its suburban section including mainline, harbor and trans harbor line.

We have already instructed our all security personnel to be on duty on Monday and special arrangements of additional security forces are being done on the stations like Mulund and Ghatkopar and leave of all security personnel has been canceled.

Meanwhile, the MVA has appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh.

"The state-wide bandh will commence from 12 midnight," NCP spokesman and state minister Nawab Malik said on Sunday.

The workers of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress are meeting citizens with an appeal to participate in the bandh wholeheartedly and express their solidarity with farmers, he added.

"The BJP-led central government has allowed the loot of agriculture produce through the three newly-enacted farm laws and now the kin of its minister is killing farmers. We have to show solidarity with the cultivators," he said.

The MVA demands that Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra be sacked, the NCP leader added.

"It was only after the Supreme Court's intervention that the minister's son was arrested," he further said.

(With inputs from Sachin Gaad and Kamal Mishra)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 09:52 PM IST