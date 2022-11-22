Maharashtra bags mega oil refinery project, to come up in Ratnagiri's Barsu

Mega refinery will now come up Barsu in Ratnagiri district. Maharashtra Industry Uday Samant said that of the total 6,200 acros land required, 2,900 acres have been acquired.

Uddhav faction Sena MLA Rajan Salvi has also extended his support to the project.

The Shinde-Fadnavis government had earlier indicated at the revival of the controversial project which was scrapped in March, 2019 owing to opposition from Shiv Sena and villagers in Ratnagiri.

The oil refinery was pitched as Asia’s biggest and was to come up at Nanar village in Ratnagiri. It was meant to be a joint venture between Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) and Aramco from Saudi Arabia, which exhibited resistance owing to unprecedented delay.

After losing Vedanta Foxconn, Samant had claimed that the Rs 3 lakh crore mega refinery project at Barsu in Ratnagiri district will come up in Maharashtra.

The industry minister claimed that the mega refinery project would not go outside the state. Samant had said that misinformation campaign was being run against them while local MLA is their favour. Samant had then also said that it will create more jobs.