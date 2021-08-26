Maharashtra attracts investments of Rs 1.50 lakh cr despite COVID-19 crisis

Notwithstanding the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, sixty companies have received investment proposals of Rs 1.50 lakh crore in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said industrialists from the state should become brand for Maharashtra as he should not have to visit other states alike other chief ministers to attract investments.

In an interactive session with the industry leaders, Thackeray said the government in association with the industry will prepare a map to work out region specific investment potential and after that the government will provide necessary amenities.

‘’We want to provide facilities to the entrepreneurs; we want to reduce the rate of electricity but we want to go ahead by striking a balance. As the Chief Minister, I want to ensure that the balance of the state is not disturbed while providing these facilities,’’ said CM. He pointed out that the government has relaxed curbs in order to keep the economic cycle moving but urged the industry to follow COVID 19 norms as the crisis still exists.

Thackeray called upon the industry leaders to invest in tourism and related sectors which can generate more jobs. He explained a slew of decisions taken by the state government to facilitate an hassle free investments in Maharashtra. Apart from single window clearance, the government has introduced plug and play policy, sector specific policies, fiscal incentives, appointment of Relationship Managers and Relationship Executives to assist entrepreneurs at each stage of the investment by quickly resolving their issues and guiding them appropriately.

In addition, Thackeray said the government has also established dedicated foreign desks to address the issues faced by the investors from abroad.

Industry Minister Subhash Desai said Maharashtra continues to be an attractive investment destination not just in India but globally. ‘’Various companies from around the world are investing in the state. The state government has taken care to ensure that the state's economic cycle continues with proper planning,’’ he added.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 04:33 PM IST