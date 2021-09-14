Maharashtra: Attention students! Admit cards of CET for MBA/MMS, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, MCA, MArch and M.HMCT out on cetcell.mahacet.org

The admit cards of the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for courses like - MBA/MMS, MPEd, BA/BSc BEd, MCA, MArch and M.HMCT are out on cetcell.mahacet.org.

However, the admit cards for MHT CET have not been released yet. Once released, the candidates will be able to download their admit cards on MHT CET’s official website, mhtcet2021.mahacet.org.

Direct links to admit cards

A CET for engineering courses will be held in two sessions between September 4 to 20.

However, there will be no Common Entrance Test (CET) for non-professional courses and admission to arts, science and commerce colleges will be on the basis of Class 12 marks, the Maharashtra government said.

As to management, computer science, architecture and hotel management courses, CETs for them will be held from August 26 onward, the minister said.

For engineering courses, the CET will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held between September 4 to 10 and the second between September 14 to 20.

CETs for LLB courses will start from September 16.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 12:54 PM IST