Updated on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 09:04 AM IST

Maharashtra: Atleast 481 resident doctors have tested COVID-19 positive so far

Representative Image | Pixabay

As many as 481 resident doctors have tested positive for COVID-19 infection in Maharashtra, as per the official on Wednesday morning.

Speaking to ANI, Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors President Dr Avinash Dahiphale said, "At least 481 resident doctors have tested COVID positive in Maharashtra so far." Maharashtra on Tuesday reported a total of 34,424 new COVID-19 cases, 18,967 discharges and 22 fatalities, as per the state health bulletin. Of this, Mumbai recorded 11,647 fresh cases and two fatalities in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the BMC yesterday.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 08:40 AM IST
