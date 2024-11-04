 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'We Will Decide Who Will Rule The State Next,' Says Parivartan Mahashakti As It Decides To Contest From 121 Constituencies
"We have come together with a common minimum programme and aim to have a pole position in the coming election. Mahashakti will decide who will rule the state next," said ex-MP Raju Shetty, a farmers' leader who helms the Swabhimani Shetkari party, a constituent of the Mahashakti.

Ramu BhagwatUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
article-image
Parivartan Mahashakti leaders (from left) Raju Shetty, Wamanrao Chatap, Bachu Kadu and Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje addressing press in Nagpur on Monday | Sunny Shende

Nagpur: Parivartan Mahashakti, a conglomeration of nine smaller parties in Maharashtra loosely dubbed as a 'third front', will contest from 121 constituencies in the November 20 state assembly polls. 

Joint Press Conference Held By Parivartan Mahashakti

Addressing a joint press conference here on Monday, the Parivartan Mahashakti leaders Leaders of the combine Shetty, sitting MLA Bachu Kadu, ex-MP Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje Bhosale, and ex-MLA Wamanrao Chatap said no government in Maharashtra till date has ever been pro-people and for farmers and this is largely reflected in state budgets. "We will help form a government that will work for the people," said Kadu, a maverick politician who heads his own Prahar party. He is a three-term MLA from Achalpur in Amravati district of Vidarbha.

article-image

Chhatrapati Sambhajiraje of the Swarajya party said he was in touch with Maratha leader Manoj  Jarange and would be meeting him again tomorrow to seek support for the Mahashakti. Another farmers’ leader from Vidarbha and ex-MLA from Rajura inn Chandrapur district Wamanrao Chatap said if Mahashakti comes to power they would focus on sensitive issue of farmers’ suicide. “We will bring 14 lakh hectares of fresh agricultural land in state under irrigation coverage,” said Chatap.

Asked about the stand of Mahashakti on the demand of a separate Vidarbha state, Shetty and Bhosale said it would not be part of the agenda for the coming elections. “Though all constituents support the concept of smaller, better managed states, we will skip the statehood demand for Vidarbha for now,” said Shetty.  Both Chatap and Kadu are strong votaries of Vidarbha as separate state. Mahaskati will release its poll manifesto tomorrow.

