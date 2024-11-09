Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Union Home Minister Amit Shah's Remarks In Sangli Ignite Debate On Mahayuti's CM Candidate

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

Mumbai: In the upcoming state assembly elections, the three parties of the ruling Mahayuti are contesting under Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s leadership. However, when asked who would be the CM face of the alliance, Mahayuti leaders have so far avoided giving a direct answer.

Lately, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah has been campaigning in Maharashtra. At a speech in Shirala, Sangli district, Shah hinted that Devendra Fadnavis could be the alliance's chief minister candidate.

Remark Of Home Minister Amit Shah

When Maharashtra will vote on November 20, voters will play a decisive role that day. He said he had toured Maharashtra two months ago, where he sensed people wanted Devendra Fadnavis as CM. This statement has fuelled further political discussion about the CM position in the state.

Response Of NCP Executive President Praful Patel

NCP Executive President Praful Patel responded by saying, “I can’t decide who will be the chief minister just sitting here.” He explained after the election, the CM will be decided based on the seat distribution and mutual agreement among the three alliance parties.

Patel also noted that the Mahayuti alliance had agreed to move forward under Eknath Shinde’s leadership. Ajit Pawar commented Shah has the right to make such statements in his speeches.

Shah also criticised the MVA at other rallies. “We are working for development, and the central leadership will make the decision regarding the chief minister’s position,” said the state BJP chief, Chandrashekhar Bawankule.