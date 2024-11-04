Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Top Cop Rashmi Shukla, Accused Of Phone-Tapping By Oppn, Transferred Days Before Polls

Rashmi Shuka | File

The Election Commission on Monday ordered the transfer of Maharashtra's top cop, Rashmi Shukla, after she was accused of phone-tapping by the Opposition.

As per reports, the opposition parties led by the Congress had alleged that Shukla was biased towards the ruling Mahayuti alliance led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. They claimed that fair polls would be impossible if she was in the top post.

Acting on the complaints from INC and other parties, Election Commission of India orders transfer of Rashmi Shukla, DGP Maharashtra with immediate effect with directions to Chief Secretary to hand over her charge to the next senior most IPS officer in the cadre. The Chief… pic.twitter.com/DqocropZo0 — ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2024

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had written to CEC Rajiv Kumar on October 31 and requested him to remove Shukla from her position. In the letter, Patole accused Shukla of displaying a clear bias against opposition parties.

Congress levels charges against Shukla

"Rashmi Shukla has shown a clear bias against the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP(SP), as evidenced by her previous record of illegal phone tapping of opposition leaders while serving as Commissioner of Police, Pune, and Commissioner of the State Intelligence Department (SID)," Patole wrote in the letter.

"While the DGP of Jharkhand was removed immediately after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was enforced, DGP Maharashtra was exempted," Patole added.

The Maharashtra Congress further accused DGP Shukla of instructing various CPs and SPs in the state to file "false cases" against opposition leaders, calling for her immediate dismissal to ensure free and fair elections.

"She has reportedly instructed various CPs and SPs to file false cases against opposition leaders. The Commission appears to be overlooking these actions and her dereliction of duty," the letter stated.

It concluded, "In light of the above, we request her immediate termination due to her illegal extension, and a new DGP should be appointed for Maharashtra to ensure free and fair elections in the state. Otherwise, we will be compelled to pursue further measures, including court action."

CEC Rajiv Kumar had earlier during the review meetings and announcement of Assembly elections in the state had warned officials to not only be impartial and fair but also to be non-partisan in their conduct while carrying out their duties.

Reports suggest that the EC has asked Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik to hand over Shukla's charge to the next seniormost IPS officer with immediate effect and send a panel of three names by November 5 for selection of the next state police chief.

Election in Maharashtra will be held in a single phase for its 288 Assembly seats on November 20, with results announced on November 23. On October 15, the ECI announced, "The total number of voters in Maharashtra is about 9.63 crore in total."