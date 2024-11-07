Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Some Political Parties Use Mumbai’s Illegal Immigrants For Vote-Bank Politics,TISS Study Reveals

Mumbai: The number of illegal immigrants, mostly Muslims, from Bangladesh and Myanmar are on the rise in Mumbai and certain political parties are using them for vote-bank politics, a TISS interim report has alleged. The study by TISS' pro-vice-chancellor Shankar Das and assistant professor Souvik Mondal also alleged that the illegal immigrants are influencing the socio-economy of the city by taking low-skilled jobs, which leads to wage suppression and resentment among locals.

“Some political entities are alleged to use illegal immigrants for vote-bank politics, which can disrupt the democratic process. Claims of voter registration manipulation, where undocumented immigrants allegedly obtain fake voter IDs, raise concerns about electoral fairness and the integrity of India’s democratic system,” the study alleged.

“Some politicians may support granting IDs or ration cards to migrants for votes,” it further alleged, adding, “Politics-driven migration increases polarisation and can impact electoral outcomes, diverting focus from essential development.”

The study further alleged that “a high influx of Muslim immigrants has altered religious demographics, creating insecurity and communal tensions, especially among local Hindu communities” of Mumbai. It also accused the illegal immigrants of rising crime in the city. “Illegal immigrants are often associated with rising crime and security risks, intensifying public fears and leading to increased exclusion and targeting of migrant communities,” the study said.

The study blamed informal NGOs and religious groups for assisting illegal migrants. “Informal NGOs and religious community groups, often operating in legal gray areas, provide critical services like healthcare, education, and banking to illegal migrants”, the study quoted “one of key informants” as saying.

“Due to strict regulations, registered NGOs often avoid assisting illegal immigrants, leaving undocumented NGOs to fill the support gap without legal authority to challenge exploitation or advocate for migrant rights,” the study further said.

It advocated for “effective policies” to address both humanitarian needs and security concerns to promote an inclusive and cohesive urban environment in Mumbai.

The team of researchers studied around 3,000 immigrants, but the interim report was presented only with a sample size of 300. Some experts and faculty members of TISS questioned the timing of the report just before the Assembly elections in the state.

“The timing of the report and the fact that a small sample size of 300 was chosen out of 3,000 respondents raises eyebrows. This indicates that the TISS is aligning with a particular political party to aid them during the elections,” a TISS professor told the Free Press Journal on condition of anonymity.