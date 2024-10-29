 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Citizens Group Demands Focus On Silver Economy, Gerontology Research, And Pension Reforms
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Citizens Group Demands Focus On Silver Economy, Gerontology Research, And Pension Reforms

The Joint Action Committee of Senior Citizens organisations of Mumbai have released their manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections demanding financial security, healthcare services, promoting silver economy and inclusion of gerontology and geriatrics in academic research.

Dhairya Gajara Updated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Senior Citizens Unveil Election Demands, Urging Focus on Silver Economy and Pension Reforms

Mumbai: The Joint Action Committee of Senior Citizens organisations of Mumbai have released their manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections demanding financial security, healthcare services, promoting silver economy and inclusion of gerontology and geriatrics in academic research.

JAC, representing 26 organisations, researchers and academicians, has been advocating for the welfare of Senior Citizens in Maharashtra since 2012 and is a strong voice for the necessities of the rapidly ageing population in the state. According to JAC, senior citizens make up 11.71% of Maharashtra’s population, which is higher than the national average of 10%.

Senior Citizens Unveil Election Demands, Urging Focus on Silver Economy and Pension Reforms

Senior Citizens Unveil Election Demands, Urging Focus on Silver Economy and Pension Reforms | File Photo

On Tuesday, JAC released its manifesto and called upon all political parties to prioritize the concerns and challenges faced by senior citizens in their respective election manifestos. The manifesto’s key demands included financial security by strengthening pension schemes, subsidies, and economic support systems, accessible and affordable healthcare services tailored to the needs of the elderly, safe and affordable housing solutions, shelter homes, and community welfare programs and legal safeguards to protect the lives, rights and properties of senior citizens.

The list also demanded developing infrastructure that promotes mobility, accessibility, and an age-friendly environment, active and productive aging with intergenerational bonding, awareness generation and capacity building to support seniors.

It also emphasized on encouraging senior-friendly industries, goods, and services that cater to the needs of the elderly, establishing comprehensive databases on aging by including gerontology and geriatrics in academic research and dedicated resources for monitoring and evaluating the effectiveness of programs aimed at senior citizens.

JAC also demanded that the political parties in Maharashtra implement the recommendations of the United Nations and the commitments made by the union government related to senior citizens.

It included declaring 60 as a uniform age for defining senior citizens across schemes, state-level senior citizens corporations, old age pension, district and state level senior citizen councils, GST relief, railway compensation and others.

Prakash Borgaonkar, a spokesperson of JAC, said, “Projections indicate that by 2031, senior citizens will rise to 15% of the total population. Currently, Maharashtra has 1.77 crore senior citizens registered as voters. We have been constantly working to increase voting in this age group and likewise the political parties should also work to address issues of these silver voices. We also wish that the government comes up with schemes where the senior citizens can offer consultation to the government and youth based on their life experiences.”

