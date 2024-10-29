 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Left In A Bind As Congress Coyly Goes Past 103-Seat Mark
The Congress, in a decisive move, tacitly backed by NCP's Sharad Pawar, has announced a fourth candidate list, intensifying the competition within the Maha Vilkas Aghadi (MVA) alliance.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 11:44 AM IST
article-image
Flag Of The Congress Party | File Pic

The Congress has stealthily breached the 103-seat mark with deft NCP nudges, leaving Uddhav Sena in a bind over key Mumbai seats.

The Congress, in a decisive move, tacitly backed by NCP's Sharad Pawar, has announced a fourth candidate list, intensifying the competition within the Maha Vilkas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. A couple of days back three partners were locked at 85:85:85; then, a sputtering Congress started inching towards 100, albeit by fits and starts. The UBT meanwhile was left scratching the bottom of the barrel.

This unexpected windfall has net Congress the Colaba seat, which was previously being eyed by Shiv Sena (UBT), to take on Speaker Rahul Narvekar, whose pro-BJP verdict had caused much din.

In behind-the-scenes maneuvering, the Congress has swapped Kolhapur’s candidate with Madhurima Raje and introduced Hira Dewasi against Narvekar in Colaba, signaling the party’s subtle exercise of clout. With 103 seats allocated to the Congress, only Borivali and Mulund remain undecided in Mumbai.

