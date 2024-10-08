Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Priya Dutt & Jyoti Gaikwad Emerge As Key Candidates For Congress

Jyoti Gaikwad (L) & Priya Dutt (R) |

Mumbai: Two female candidates from Congress are emerging as likely faces for the upcoming assembly elections. Former MP Priya Dutt, who wasn't very active during the Lok Sabha elections is now visibly active in party programs. She might be fielded from Bandra West. Additionally, Jyoti Gaikwad's name is being discussed for the Dharavi constituency. Jyoti Gaikwad is the sister of MP Varsha Gaikwad.

Recently Priya Dutt has been seen attending Congress meetings organised by the Mumbai Congress. On Monday she was spotted interacting with party workers alongside Mumbai Congress President Varsha Galkwad. It is learned Congress leaders have expressed a desire for her to contest from Bandra West, but Priya Dutt has not yet made any decision.

Priya Dutt told the FPJ, “I am still with the Congress party and do social work through NGOs. I took part in several election campaigns during the Lok Sabha elections. I haven’t decided yet whether I will contest the elections, but I am still working for the Congress party.”

About The Constituency Represented By Priya Dutt

Priya has previously represented Bandra West constituency in Mumbai twice as a Member of Parliament. Currently, the seat is held by Ashish Shelar, the Mumbai president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. With this strategy, Congress hopes to leverage Muslim votes in the region.

Statement Of Mumbai Congress President Varsha Gaikwad

Mumbai Congress President and MP Varsha Gaikwad told the FPJ, “She (Priya Dutt) hasn’t resigned from the party, and we hope she agrees to run for this election on the Congress ticket. She is still involved in public life and continues to do social service, even though she isn’t in active politics. She campaigned for me before and had her own reasons for stepping back from electoral politics. However, we believe this is a great time for her to return and contest the elections.”

About Priya Dutt

Priya Dutt was elected as the MP from Mumbai North Central, which includes Bandra (West), in 2009, defeating the BJP’s Mahesh Jethmalani. However, she lost to the BJP’s Poonam Mahajan in both the 2014 and 2019 elections. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Gaikwad won against the BJP’s Ujjwal Nikam from Mumbai North Central. Dutt campaigned heavily for Gaikwad during these elections and even accompanied her when she filed her nomination.

About Jyoti Gaikwad

Jyoti Gaikwad, the sister of Varsha Gaikwad, is being discussed as a potential candidate from the Dharavi constituency. Dharavi was previously Varsha Gaikwad’s constituency, and the Gaikwad family has a strong influence there. Varsha Gaikwad’s father, Eknath Gaikwad, had been an MP from Dharavi for many years. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the seat went to Shiv Sena (UBT), and Anil Desai was elected. Jyoti Gaikwad was actively involved in his campaign.