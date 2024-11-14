 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program On November 16
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: PM Modi To Interact With BJP Workers In 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' Program On November 16

"Our dedicated workers are working hard to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Amidst this tireless hard work of the party workers, I am very excited to interact with them in the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16 at 11:30 am," the Prime Minister said.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, November 14, 2024, 01:11 PM IST
article-image
PM Narendra Modi | X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will interact with the Bharatiya Janata Party workers in the "Mera Booth-Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16.

In a post on X, PM Modi praised party workers for working hard to ensure a BJP victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

"Our dedicated workers are working hard to ensure a landslide victory for the BJP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. Amidst this tireless hard work of the party workers, I am very excited to interact with them in the 'Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot' program on November 16 at 11:30 am," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi Steps Up His Attack On Congress

Stepping up his attack on Congress in poll-bound Maharashtra, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday alleged that the opposition party wants one caste to fight the other and urged people to stay united while emphasising the slogan "hum ek hain to safe hain".

Addressing election rallies in Chimur, Solapur and Pune, PM Modi largely focused his attack on Congress, alleging that the party is "looting people" in Karnataka and the money is allegedly being used to fight polls.

He also attacked the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi, saying its vehicle has no wheels or brakes" and there is fight over who will drive it.

"Congress is unhappy with your unity and it wants one caste to fight the other. Will you allow this conspiracy to succeed. We have to stay united to defeat the dangerous plans of Congress, hence my appeal to you is 'hum ek hain to safe hain (we are safe if we are united)," he said.

PM Modi On Developmental Works Being Done By Double-Engine Govt

PM Modi spoke of the development works being done by the "double-engine" government in Maharashtra and Pune and said that the "middle-class" has always been a priority for the BJP.He said Congress should be kept away "to save Maharashtra"."

Campaigning has intensified for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to woo the electorate.

The polls are scheduled for November 20 and counting will be held on November 23.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

