Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: In Vidarbha, It's Politics Above Family As These Relatives Turn Rivals

Bhagyashree Atram-Halgekar of NCP (SP) Vs Dharmababa Atram of NCP (Ajit) | File Image

For some families rooted in politics in the state and especially in Vidarbha, fighting elections is a passion. So, they have to fight it out even if it is against an immediate family member. No wonder then that in Nov-20 election you can witness in Vidarbha , a daughter taking on her father as well as a cousin and in another constituency it’s a brother versus brother.

In Gadchiroli's Aheri, four-time MLA and Maharashtra Food and Drugs minister Dharmababa Atram of NCP (Ajit) is being challenged by his daughter and former zilla parishad president Bhagyashree Atram-Halgekar of NCP (SP). Dharamraobaba is the scion of the royal family of Aheri in the tribal district. His uncle Raje Vishweshwarrao represented the erstwhile seat of Sironcha in stat assembly and then won the Chandrapur Lok Sabha seat in 1977.

Raje Vishweshwarrao Atram’s son Raje Satyavan took over and won the Aheri assembly seat in 1985 and 1995. Dharmaraobaba was a sort of rebel in the family and contested against his cousin Satyavan. Dharamrao aligned with Sharad Pawar and was even a cabinet minister when Pawar was the CM.

Ambarishraje Atram, independent vs Dharmababa Atram |

When the Nationalist Congress Party split, Dharamrao went with Ajit Pawar group and became a minister in the Mahayuti government. And now his daughter, who he groomed into politics, is fighting the poll battle against him as an official candidate of NCP (SP). And to complicate the matter, her cousin Raje Ambarishrao Atram is also in the fray. Ambarish is Satyavan’s son and was elected in 2014 on the BJP ticket. The British University degree holder was also made minister of state for forests in the Devendra Fadnavis government. Ambarish was denied ticket by the BJP this time and is contesting as independent against his uncle and cousin sister.

“It’s simply treachery. My daughter and son-in-law have ditched me,” said Dharmaraobaba, blaming NCP supremo Sharad Pawar for splitting families through politics. “Bhagyashree is committing political suicide by fighting against me.,” said an unfazed Dharmaraobaba, who is seeking fifth term from the constituency backing his experience of four decades in politics. Bhagyashree, who was mentored by none other than her father. She was Gadchirol Zilla Parishad president for five years. “There is no looking back now. I am least bothered about whom I am contesting against. This fight will be against an opponent, whoever it might be,” said Bhagyashree

Yet another fierce election battle will be seen in Saoner assembly constituency in Nagpur rural where a Congress rebel and independent Dr Amol Deshmukh has locked horns with own brother and BJP candidate Dr Ashish Deshmukh Dr Amol and Ashish are the sons of former Maharashtra minister and ex-state Congress chief Ranjit Deshmukh .

Brother vs Brother: Dr Amol Deshmukh, independent (Congress rebel) (L) vs Ashish Deshmukh, BJP, Saoner (R) |

Dr Amol Deshmukh filed his nomination as an independent when he was denied a Congress ticket. The grand old party has fielded Anuja Kedar, wife of former Maharashtra minister Sunil Kedar as he would not be able to contest the elections as he was convicted in a multi-crore cooperative bank scam. Ashish Deshmukh, who won the 2014 state elections from Katol, is now contesting from Saoner and facing younger brother Amol and Anuja Kedar.

The Deshmukh and Kedars have long standing political rivalry in the district politics. While Anuja and Amol are contesting for the first time, Ashish had defeated his uncle Anil Deshmukh in Katol in 2014 on the BJP ticket . But he later left the BJP to return to the Congress. Following his expulsion from the Congress for anti-party stance, Ashish again switched to the BJP but instead of Katol from where he desired to contest, he was offered nomination by the BJP from Saoner where he now faces not only his brother but also Kedar, political rival of the family.