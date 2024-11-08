Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mira Road Police Files Defamation Case Against 5 People For Targeting MVA Candidate Muzaffar Hussain On Social Media

Syed Muzaffar Hussain | X

Mira Bhayandar: As the state assembly elections inch closer, some of the candidates who are contesting the elections from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency are spreading messages, memes and pictures to defame their rivals through social media platforms including-WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram and SMSes.

The Mira Road police on Thursday registered an offence against five people including the handler of an Insta-page for defaming Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidate- Muzaffar Hussain (Congress) by posting fake messages and fabricated documents linking him to terror outfits.

The messages are apparently aimed at instigating the sentiments of people belonging to a particular religion, through distorted and negative campaigning.

Based on a complaint registered by Adv. Rahul Rai, an offence under sections 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 302 (intentionally hurting someone's religious feeling) of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita and section 125 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 for promoting enmity between classes in connection with election was registered at the Mira Road police station.

However, none of the perpetrators have been arrested so far. Meanwhile a fierce mudslinging battle has started between supporters of sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (Independent) and her arch BJP rival candidate- Narendra Mehta. While developmental issues have taken a backseat, religion is being used as a tool for political mileage.

This despite the fact that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued a stern warning to political parties and candidates against defaming opponents on social media.

Although 17 aspirants are in fray, a fierce triangular contest between Hussain, Mehta and Jain is on the cards. Elections are scheduled to be held on 20, November and counting will begin three days later on 23, November.