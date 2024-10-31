Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I'm Not Hankering For Chief Minister's Post,' Says Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis | Facebook

Mumbai: A statement emanating on Wednesday from Devendra Fadnavis, the BIPs top leader in Maharashtra, was intriguing, to say the least, “I am not hankering for the Chief Minister's post” he declared. Yet, paradoxically, a large banner outside the BIPs state office read, “The wait is over.. On November 23, he's coming back. to write a new chapter for Maharashtra,” raising eyebrows and prompting guestions about his intentions.

Speaking at a regional media event, Fadnavis elaborated, "Ive already served five years as Chief Minister. Only two of us in Maharashtra's history have completed a full term—Vasantrao Naik and myself. So, the desire to be Chief Minister again isn't there. I'm prepared to support whoever the Mahayuti chooses for the role.”

Devendra Fadnavis On Seeking The Role Of BJP National President

When asked if he might seek the role of BIP national president, Fadnavis demurred, stating, "Political speculation is common and doesn't always need an answer. My real dream was to become a lawyer, but here I am, representing people as their voice for the past 25 years.”

Taking a swipe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), Fadnavis accused its leaders of targeting him to weaken the BIP-Mahayuti alliance. "MVA’ strategists think personal attacks will harm my image and destabilise our party,” he claimed. Addressing the possibility of post-election alliances, especially with Uddhay Thackeray and ‘Sharad Pawar, Fadnavis was assertive: “We wont need anyone, Wait until the 23rd, and you'll see. We'll decide the Chief Ministerial formula only after the results.”

Notably, Fadnavis's remarks follow his candid admission that BJP alone cant secure victory but will likely emerge as the largest party in Maharashtra. With alliances alongside Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, he confirmed plans to form a Mahayuti government. A party insider hinted this may relate to recent comments by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a solo government in Maharashtra by 2029.

Devendra Fadnavis On Contentious Irrigation Sam

Responding to questions about the contentious irrigation scam, Fadnavis reminded attendees that it was the Congress-NCP government, led by the late RR Patil, which had initiated the probe. His remarks follow Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s claim that Patil had signed off on an open inquiry against him. This has reignited a fresh round of political allegations. After BJP leader Ashish Shelar endorsed Amit Thackeray, Shiv Senas Sada Sarvankar rebelled by filing his own nomination. Fadnavis clarified, "We're supporting Amit Thackeray, in line with CM Eknath Shinde's wishes. Sarvankar's nomination aims at preventing votes from gravitating towards Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's faction."

This endorsement signals a 'friendly contest' between the Mahayuti and MNS in Mahim, which could impact other Mumbai constituencies. Commenting on the Maratha reservation, Fadnavis questioned why Sharad Pawar, despite four terms as CM, never secured the quota for the Maratha community. "I'm the first to provide Maratha reservation. So why does Manoj Jarange Patil keep mentioning me daily?" he challenged. The Maratha reservation issue, dating back to 1980, continues to fuel political tensions in the state.