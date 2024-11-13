 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Gautam Adani Was Part Of Crucial BJP-NCP Talks 5 Years Ago,' Says Deputy CM Ajit Pawar
“Amit Shah was there, Gautam Adani was there, Praful Patel was there, Devendra Fadnavis was there, I was there, and Pawar Saheb was there. Everything was decided. The blame has fallen on me. I have taken the blame and let others be safe,” said Ajit Pawar in an interview with a news website.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, November 13, 2024, 08:49 AM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (L) & Industrialist Gautam Adani (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has revealed that industrialist Gautam Adani was part of a crucial meeting between the BJP and the undivided NCP five years back.

Ajit was referring to the developments that allegedly took place before the early morning ceremony when BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister and himself (then part of the undivided NCP) as deputy chief minister.

Statement Of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

