Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Launches 16-Day Nyay Yatra Led By MP Varsha Gaikwad To Expose Ruling Mahayuti Government’s Failures

Mumbai: The Mumbai Regional Congress Committee (MRCC) launched its Nyay Yatra on Saturday under its president Varsha Gaikwad. The 16-day yatra, with an eye on upcoming state assembly polls, will cover all the 36 constituencies from the city and suburbs.

The yatra started from the statue of late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi at Cooperage near Mantralaya followed by paying obeisance to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue near the state science institute, late Shiv Sena chief Balasaheb Thackeray's statue near the national gallery of modern arts and Mahatma Gandhi statue near Mantralaya.

The city Congress will expose the ruling Mahayuti government and their misdeeds, said Gaikwad. “We are opposing their policies meant to benefit their friends who are benefitting with prime land parcels, decisions are taken for the benefit of contractors,” the MRCC has alleged. “We are giving a call to unseat this government and save Mumbai,” the party added.

The ruling Mahayuti failed on various counts when the big projects were shifted to Gujarat thus forcing joblessness on the youths, the major roads are pothole-ridden leading to traffic jams. The overcrowded suburban trains have just added to the woes of scores of Mumbaikars, among the issues that the MRCC wants to highlight, the party said.

The party is going at the doorsteps of the people with an appeal to dislodge the government and save Mumbai, it added. Earlier, NCP (SP) on Friday kicked off its Shiv Swarajya Yatra rally from Shivneri Fort in the presence of party state president Jayant Patil, MP Amol Kolhe and Anil Deshmukh.

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has announced a statewide outreach campaign, 'Jan Sanman Yatra', to promote welfare schemes benefiting women, youth, farmers, and minorities.