From Farm Loan Waiver To Creating 25 Lakh Jobs: Full Details Of BJP Manifesto For Poll-Bound Maharashtra

Union Home Minister Amit Shah released BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, in Mumbai on Sunday.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, Union Minister Piyush Goyal and other leaders of the party present at the occasion.

During the launch event, Amit Shah stated that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections reflects the aspirations of the people of the state.

Criticising the promises made by the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), he remarked that their commitments insult ideology and encourage appeasement.

Launching an attack on the Congress party, Shah said that the grand old party has reneged on pre-election promises in the states it currently governs, and asserted that the MVA has no credibility.

Opposing the Congress's demand for a caste census, Shah said that the BJP would not allow religion-based reservations in the country.

Shah also targeted the NCP chief Sharad Pawar, questioning him on what he had contributed to Maharashtra while serving as a minister in the UPA government.

On the occasion of the party's manifesto launch, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “The BJP poll manifesto for Maharashtra assembly elections is a roadmap to create a Viksit Maharashtra for a Viksit Bharat (Developed India)."

At the manifesto launch, Amit Shah said that the BJP’s Sankalp Patra includes 25 main promises.

Key promises in BJP manifesto

Benefits in the Ladli Behna Yojana and the old-age pension scheme will be increased.

Farmers’ loans will be waived

Kisan Samman Nidhi will be raised from 12,000 to 15,000 rupees.

A monthly stipend of 10,000 rupees will be provided to ten lakh talented students.

25 lakh jobs will be created.

Roads will be constructed in 45,000 villages.

ASHA workers and Anganwadi workers will receive insurance, and their monthly salary will be increased up to 15,000 rupees.

Transform Maharashtra into a trillion-dollar economy

Key promises in Congress manifesto

The Congress has released its manifesto for Maharashtra, promising Rs 3,000 per month to women, free bus travel for women and girls under the Mahalakshmi Yojana, loan waivers of up to Rs 3 lakh for farmers with a Rs 50,000 incentive for timely repayment, a caste-based census, removal of the 50 percent reservation cap, health insurance up to Rs 25 lakh with free medicines, and up to Rs 4,000 per month for unemployed youth.